Awareness programme, medical camp held in remote villages of Adilabad

The staffers treated 48 patients including 8 cases of fever.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 06:30 PM

Staffers of health and medical department cross a stream to reach a remote village at Walgonda in Indervelli mandal

Adilabad: A team of health and medical department conducted an awareness programme over seasonal diseases including dengue fever and a medical camp at remote Gopalpur T Thanda and Gondguda under Walgonda village in Indervelli mandal on Saturday.

The team comprising medical officer Dr Prathapnaik, Dr Poojitha, staffers Jalandhar, Gangamma, Madhavi S, Divya, Suryakala, Vijaykumar, and ANM Vijaya Sundari reached the two villages by crossing a stream and trekking for about 2 kilometsr and organized door-to-door awareness campaign over seasonal diseases. They underlined the need to keep premises clean to control spread of the viral fevers.

The staffers treated 48 patients including 8 cases of fever. Blood samples of the patients were collected and sent to Telangana Diagnostic hub-Utnoor for further analysis, and malaria blood slides were also obtained. They requested officials of the Panchayat department to check mosquito breeding sites to ensure public health.