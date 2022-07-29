Awareness programmes, plantation mark International Tiger Day in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Staffers of the forest department plant a sapling to mark Global Tiger Day observed in Penchikalpet mandal centre on Friday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Authorities of the Forest department conducted several awareness programmes and took up plantation of saplings to mark International Tiger Day observed in different parts of the district on Friday.

In Penchikalpet mandal centre, Forest Range Officer S Venugopal participated in an awareness programme held on the premises of a school and sensitised the public about the majestic solitary carnivore. He said that tigers serve as apex predators, and the largest carnivore in their ecosystem. They control natural prey populations. This in turn controls primary producers (vegetation) eaten by prey of tigers.

The FRO further said that tigers play a vital role in the food chain, underscoring the importance of tiger conservation. Where tigers thrive, the watersheds millions of people rely on can remain intact. He expressed concern over the dwindling population of tigers. The big cats suffer constant threat of poaching. Their habitats have been destroyed or disconnected, and their natural prey has reduced. He requested everyone to extend their cooperation to protect the national animal.

ZPTC member Samudrala Saritha, Penchikalpet Mandal Parishad Development Officer Gangasingh and Incharge Head Master Yadagiri, Special officer of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Kavitha , DyFRO G Ramadevi, Forest Section Officer Jaganmohan Goud and Forest Beat Officers Sagarika, Jeethmal, Venkatesh, Dinesh, Dinesh Chowhan and many others were present.

Rallies and awareness programmes were organised in Asifabad, Kaghaznagar, Kerameri, Sirpur (T), Wankidi and Dahegaon mandal centres. Students of government schools and staffers of the forest department took part in the events. The officials of the department urged the citizens not to harm the carnivore and avoid sudden confrontation with it in the forests.