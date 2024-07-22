‘Liquor thieves’ flee with booze worth Rs 4.15 lakh in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 09:00 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Unidentified persons, either with a penchant for liquor, or with an aim to sell it and make money, stole and fled with liquor bottles worth Rs.4.15 lakh from a wine shop at Ragapur Pittaguda crossroads in Sirpur (T) mandal centre on Sunday night. The incident came to light on Monday when the wine shop owner came to open for business.

Jainoor Inspector Anjaiah said the miscreants who stole the liquor bottles from the wine shop were yet to be identified. Based on a complaint received from Jadhav Dharam Singh, one of the persons operating the shop, a case was registered. A CLUES team and sniffer dog were roped in to collect evidence in order to nab the offenders.