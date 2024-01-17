Ayodhya Ram Mandir Offerings: 1265 Kg Laddu Crafted By Hyderabad Resident | Hyderabad News Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad resident Nagabhushan Reddy crafts a 1,265 kg laddu for Ayodhya Ram Mandir, to be offered on January 17. The colossal sweet, a tribute to the temple, travels refrigerated from Hyderabad. Inspired by the Bhoomi Pooja, daily 1 kg laddu offerings will continue until the temple’s opening. Ayodhya prepares for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, including Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, and Lord Ram Lalla’s idol tour. Rituals like Panchgavyaprashan, Godan, Karmakuti Homa, and Valmiki’s Ramayana recitals mark the lead-up. The temple opens for public ‘darshan’ on January 23.