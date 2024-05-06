‘Sir Alec’ steam locomotive takes people back in time

With the touch of a button, artificial steam billows and the smoke effects from Sir Alec create an air of authenticity.

Hyderabad: In the heart of Secunderabad, amidst the bustling traffic and numerous historical landmarks, there stands a relic from a bygone era — the ‘Sir Alec’ steam locomotive, gracing the frontage of the Rail Nilayam, the headquarters of South Central Railway. Built in 1907 by Kitson & Co., Leeds, Sir Alec once served as a prized possession of the Barsi Light Railway Narrow Guage system.

Today, for visitors of Rail Nilayam, it is a captivating sight. All thanks to the efforts at restoration with a gleaming PU (polyurethane) paint job and vibrant lighting, these days, the steam locomotive exudes a sense of grandeur. The true magic, however, unfolds in the evenings.

The entire staged simulation is aimed at showcasing a running steam locomotive for the visitors.

Visitors, sometimes even families and children, during evenings stand and watch the simulation of the rhythmic chug, with quite admiration, as they are reminded of the past and the indelible heritage of the railways.

The heritage loco is being showcased with artificial simulation in the evenings from sunset till night every day.

The aim of Sir Alec is that it serves as an educational tool, offering visitors a glimpse into the inner workings of steam locomotives and the evolution of railway technology over the years, senior SCR officials here point out.

The visitors can gain a deeper understanding of the engineering marvels that have shaped the course of history and transformed societies, they said.

More than just a museum piece, senior SCR officials believe that Sir Alec is a symbol of pride for Secunderabad residents.

So, the next time you find yourself in Secunderabad, take a moment to step back in time and experience the magic of Sir Alec