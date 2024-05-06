RPF rescues two missing children

The two children aged 12 and 16 years left their homes and reached the railway station to board trains to undisclosed locations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 11:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued two missing children in separate incidents at the Secunderabad railway station on Monday.

Both rescued boys were shifted to Government home for Boys Saidabad, for further safe custody.

During the year-2024, RPF Secunderabad post rescued 50 children and were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee authorities.