Karimnagar: Congress candidate booked for violating model code

The Congress party had organized a street corner meeting on the Housing Board Colony library premises here on Sunday morning without permission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 11:00 PM

Velichala Rajender Rao

Karimnagar : Karimnagar Town-III police have registered a case against Congress candidate for Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency Velichala Rajender Rao for violating the model code of conduct by conducting a street corner meeting without prior permission.

Since this was a violation of model code, cops booked the case based on a complaint lodged by flying squad in-charge B Ramana Reddy.

Police also conducted vehicle checking across the Karimnagar police commissionerate limits and seized Rs.5.32 lakh of unaccounted cash in the Karimnagar town-III police station limits.