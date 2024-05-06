Karimnagar: Congress candidate booked for violating model code

The Congress party had organized a street corner meeting on the Housing Board Colony library premises here on Sunday morning without permission
Karimnagar : Karimnagar Town-III police have registered a case against Congress candidate for Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency Velichala Rajender Rao for violating the model code of conduct by conducting a street corner meeting without prior permission.
The Congress party had organized a street corner meeting on the Housing Board Colony library premises here on Sunday morning without permission
Since this was a violation of model code, cops booked the case based on a complaint lodged by flying squad in-charge B Ramana Reddy.
Police also conducted vehicle checking across the Karimnagar police commissionerate limits and seized Rs.5.32 lakh of unaccounted cash in the Karimnagar town-III police station limits.