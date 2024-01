Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Celebrated In Telangana | Telangana News Today

People joined processions, chanting 'Jai Sriram,' adorned in saffron attire, and engaged in festive activities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 07:01 PM

The Ayodhya Ram temple consecration in Telangana saw widespread celebrations. People joined processions, chanting ‘Jai Sriram,’ adorned in saffron attire, and engaged in festive activities. Traffic restrictions were imposed, and voluntary organizations provided food.

