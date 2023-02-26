B.Tech third year student found hanging in Warangal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:12 AM, Mon - 27 February 23

Warangal: An engineering third year student was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her relatives’ house at Ramannapet here on Sunday. It is suspected that she died by suicide because of a social media post where she was seen with a male friend.

The victim was Rakshitha, daughter of Shankara Chary and Rama, of Bhupalpally town. She was doing her B.Tech (ECE) at a Narsampet college.

The body has been shifted to MGM hospital for postmortem by the Matwada police. A case has been registered at the PS under 174 CrPC. Investigation is on.