Warangal Medico’s death: Police to alter section of case

Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said they would alter an IPC section pertaining to the case of Dr Daravath Preethi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:31 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said they would alter an IPC section pertaining to the case of Dr Daravath Preethi

Warangal: Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said they would alter an IPC section pertaining to the case of Dr Daravath Preethi since she lost her battle for life while undergoing treatment at NIMS, Hyderabad.

He said they would alter Section 306 read with 108 of IPC to 306 IPC (Abetment of suicide). If the accused was found guilty under this section , he would be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.

“However, the section 4(V) of Prohibition of Ragging Act, section (1)(r), 3 (2)(va),3 (1)(w) (ii) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will remain the same,” he said.

A second year MD Anaesthesia student Dr MA Saif was already arrested by the Matwada police on Friday and sent to judicial remand by a court.

Meanwhile, sources said the body of Preethi would be taken to her parents’ home at Boduppal of Medchal-Malkajgiri after postmortem at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

Police believe her body would be taken to a tribal hamlet near Mondrai village of Kodakandla mandal of Jangaon district since her father Narender hails from that village.