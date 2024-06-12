Bachpan Bachao Andolan: RPF rescues two children from trafficking

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 07:03 PM

Hyderabad: In a significant operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) rescued two minor boys from the clutches of a suspected child trafficker at the Lingampalli railway station on Wednesday.

The RPF personnel and BBA team during their routine rounds on Platform No.1, found two children who appeared to be in distress and were accompanied by a suspicious person. Upon questioning, the children revealed they were brought from Uttar Pradesh to Hyderabad to work as construction workers at various construction sites in the city.

According to the RPF, the suspected human trafficker also from Uttar Pradesh admitted to residing in Hyderabad for the past two years and working as a building contractor, often bringing labourers from his village.

The immediate intervention by RPF and Bachpan Bachao team led to the rescue of the children and the nabbing of the trafficker. The Government Railway Police (GRP) booked a case and took up investigation.

The children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Ranga Reddy district and were shifted to the Government Home in Saidabad for further care and rehabilitation.