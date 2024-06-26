Telangana: BJP leadership pulls up State leaders over public statements on president post

BJP national general secretary and party's Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh reportedly expressed displeasure over party leaders airing their views in public with regard to selection of the new party State chief.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 12:44 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP leadership has reportedly pulled up Telangana BJP State unit leaders for airing their views publicly on the selection of a new party State unit chief.

BJP national general secretary and party’s Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh reportedly expressed displeasure over party leaders airing their views in public with regard to selection of the new party State chief. He is said to have called up Telangana BJP organisation secretary Chandrasekhar Tiwari and asked him to take measures to stop infighting in the party.

Also Read Telangana BJP unit slams Congress for failing to fulfil poll promises

Recently, Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, who is seen as a frontrunner for the post of party chief, argued that the party president post should be given to a person who could take everyone together, whether he was a new entrant or a senior leader. Responding to Eatala’s comments, – released a video stating that the post of party chief should only be given to a person who had been in the party for a considerable period, who is aggressive and had strong religious believes.

The party’s old guard and newcomers are divided with each faction backing different candidates. Though, Eatala has the backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the old guard is reportedly unhappy with him as he is a relatively new entrant to the party. The old guard are favouring leaders like State vice president Manohar Reddy and former MLC N Ramchander Rao, who have strong ties with the RSS.

Meanwhile, Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, who failed to secure berths in the union cabinet, too are lobbying for the post of party president. Even Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao is keen to occupy the post.

The party high command is keen on a leader with a clean image and the ability to galvanise the cadre ahead of the next Assembly elections. In fact, the BJP has promised to appoint a leader from the Backward Community as the chief minister if it wins the Assembly elections. It has to be seen whether the party choses a new entrant or senior leader for the post.