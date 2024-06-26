Congress mutiny: MLC Jeevan Reddy summoned to New Delhi

Government Whip Adluri Laxman Kumar has been tasked with escorting Jeevan Reddy to Delhi. Sources said arrangements have been made to fly them from Hyderabad.

Published Date - 26 June 2024

Hyderabad: With MLC T Jeevan Reddy remaining annoyed over Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy welcoming Jagtial BRS MLA M Sanjay Kumar into the party fold, the Congress high command has intensified its efforts to pacify him. He has been summoned to Delhi for an urgent meeting.

Government Whip Adluri Laxman Kumar has been tasked with escorting Jeevan Reddy to Delhi. Sources said arrangements have been made to fly them from Hyderabad. Party sources do not rule out Jeevan Reddy being inducted into the Cabinet which is expected to be expanded soon. It may be noted that the ruling Congress has only four MLCs in the 40-member Council with none of them in the Cabinet.

Jeevan Reddy had objected to inducting his political rival and BRS MLA Sanjay Kumar into the Congress fold without his knowledge. He declared that he would resign from the MLC post as he felt humiliated after working in the party for nearly 40 years.

The party leadership deployed Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and others to pacify him which turned futile. AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi also spoke to Jeevan Reddy over phone, but with no success.

He reportedly sought an appointment of the Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, possibly to tender his resignation. Though he initially hinted at resigning from the Congress party as well, he later revealed to the media that he would continue in the party.