Catch the fantasy drama ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ this Sunday on Zee Telugu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 11:25 AM

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu is excited to announce the world television premiere of the highly-anticipated fantasy drama, ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’. This enchanting film, featuring the dynamic trio — Sundeep Kishan, Varsha Bollamma, and Kavya Thapar, promises to take the viewers on a mesmerising journey brimming with mystery and adventure.

Directed by Vi Anand and produced by Razesh Danda, the movie first graced theatres in February, earning acclaim for its engaging plot and outstanding performances. Don’t miss the world television premiere of ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ this Sunday, June 30, at 5:30 pm, exclusively on Zee Telugu.

The thriller centres on Basava, a daring stuntman portrayed by Sundeep Kishan, who finds himself in dire need of money. In a bold gambit, he and his friend John, played by Viva Harsha, steal jewellery from a wedding. Their escape from the police leads them to meet Agraharam Geetha, played by Kavya Thapar.

Together, they embark on a journey to Bhairavakona, a mystical place filled with strange and supernatural elements. The film skilfully intertwines Basava’s backstory with the mystery of Bhairavakona, making for an engaging and suspenseful watch.

With standout performances by the lead actors and a spellbinding storyline, ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ is poised to enthral audiences with its seamless blend of fantasy and drama. The film’s music is composed by Shekar Chandra, along with breathtaking visuals captured by cinematographer Raj Thota. Get ready to uncover the secrets of Bhairavakona and join Basava on his thrilling quest.