‘Bade Nagajyothi will win Mulugu constituency with thumping majority’

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has scripted history by declaring party candidates for 115 constituencies against 119 for the upcoming Assembly elections, said Satyavathi Rathod

Published Date - 08:59 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

BRS leaders hand over cheques for Rs 1.50 crore to kin of Kusuma Jagadish on Monday.

Mulugu: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod exuded confidence stating that the BRS flag would soar high over the soil of Mulugu constituency in the forthcoming elections. She along with Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy convened a meeting with the BRS public representatives from the constituency here on Monday. Addressing the gathering, the BRS leaders urged the party workers to ensure the victory of BRS MLA candidate and ZP chairperson Bade Nagajyothi in the coming elections from Mulugu.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has scripted history by declaring party candidates for 115 constituencies against 119 for the upcoming Assembly elections. This move outshines the capacities of both the BJP and Congress parties, who are encountering difficulties in announcing even 10 candidates,” she said.

“The Chief Minister’s decision to make Mulugu a district has resulted in comprehensive development across various fronts. Notable infrastructure accomplishments include the construction of the IDOC with Rs.65 crore, a state-of-the-art medical college with Rs .100 crores and other projects which are under construction,” she said. Meanwhile, the kin of the late Kusuma Jagadish, BRS leader and ZP chairperson, was handed over a cheque for Rs 1.50 crore on behalf of the party.

Mahabubabad MP Malothu Kavitha, Bade Nagajyoti and others were present.

