Telangana’s Dalit Bandhu scheme transcends State borders

As many as 50 Dalit Bandhu units are operating in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh while one beneficiary is operating his unit in Karnataka as wel

By James Edwin Published Date - 07:29 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Dalit Bandhu beneficiary Kotha Sarojini, a native of Tamil Nadu, runs a mobile eatery at Chintakani in Khammam district.

Khammam: The Dalit Bandhu scheme is transcending borders, with a dalit family from Tamil Nadu enjoying the fruits of the scheme in Khammam, while there are other beneficiaries who are setting up their units in neighbouring States.

The Rs 10 lakh capital assistance offered under the scheme was extended to the family from Tamil Nadu living at Chintakani mandal headquarters, enabling Kotha Sarojini, who used to work as a cook, to now operate a mobile eatery and make good earnings as well.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sarojini said she was earning around Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 a day because of Dalit Bandhu. Her family had migrated to Telangana and settled at Chintakani four decades ago. All these years, the family, hailing from Tiruttani of Thiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu, depended on catering orders they received for marriages and other ceremonies in Chintakani and surrounding mandals.

“Now things have changed. We have overcome our financial difficulties. Instead of waiting for catering orders, we are able to work on our own and our financial condition has improved,” she said.

After Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced implementation of Dalit Bandhu in Chintakani mandal on saturation mode, officials approached the family advising to apply for assistance under the scheme and grounded the unit three months ago.

Meanwhile, Sarojini’s son Kotha Kiran Kumar, an M.Pharm graduate working for a private firm in Hyderabad, who is living in the same village along with his family, also applied for the scheme and got selected. He opted for a transport vehicle and was given a car which he is planning to operate for hire with an IT company in Hyderabad.

“Our family is very grateful to the Telangana government and Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao for the assistance given to us empowering us economically,” the mother and son said.

“Had we lived in Tamil Nadu, we would not be able to get this opportunity. The scheme has changed our lives,” they added.

Dalit Bandhu units in AP and Karnataka

While people from other States living here have benefited from the scheme, there are some who have taken the benefits of Dalit Bandhu across the borders of Telangana as well.

As many as 50 Dalit Bandhu units are operating in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh while one beneficiary is operating his unit in Karnataka as well. This became possible as there are no geographic restrictions in setting up the units.

SC Corporation Executive Director Eluri Srinivas Rao said many beneficiaries were operating taxis in Vijayawada. Similarly, grocery and other units have been set up in Vatsavayi, Nemali, Jaggaiahpet and Penuganchiprolu in Krishna district, Kadapa and other places in AP.

A Balashowry of Nagiligonda, D Shyam Sunder Rao, Gantala Srinivasa Rao and D Pratap of Chintakani mandal are operating transport units in AP while Sanam Nageshwar Rao of Seethampeta is operating an earthmover in Karnataka, he said.