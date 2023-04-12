Balagam artist Mogilaiah’s health condition stable

Published Date - 07:48 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: The health condition of Kinnera artist Mogilaiah, whose recent work in the Telugu movie Balagam was highly appreciated, is stable, doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMIS) on Wednesday said.

Popularly referred to as Balagam Mogilaiah (after the hit movie), the artist was shifted to NIMS from Warangal on Tuesday after he complained of chest pain.

Due to chronic diabetes and hypertension, both the kidneys of the artist have failed. As a result, Mogilaiah was on dialysis for some time at Warangal. After a session of dialysis in Warangal, he complained of chest pain and with the intervention of Health Minister, T Harish Rao, he was shifted to NIMS Hospital.

“We are monitoring his health condition closely,” Director, NIMS, Dr Bheerappa said.

