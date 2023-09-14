Bamboo Sarees Exhibition At YWCA, Hyderabad | Swayambhar Nari Exhibition | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 AM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: The ongoing Swayambhar Naari exhibition, hosted at the YWCA in West Marredpally, Secunderabad, is drawing attention with its eco-friendly offerings. Organised by artisans from Shantiniketan, West Bengal, this craft exhibition features a wide range of environmentally conscious products. Eco-friendly fashion is becoming increasingly popular, with bamboo-fibre sarees in high demand. Last date of the exhibition: September 14 Location: https://goo.gl/maps/rU7tka1tbLUgsq3RA