Bamboo Sarees Exhibition At YWCA, Hyderabad | Swayambhar Nari Exhibition | Telangana Today

The ongoing Swayambhar Naari exhibition, hosted at the YWCA in West Marredpally, Secunderabad, is drawing attention with its eco-friendly offerings
Hyderabad: The ongoing Swayambhar Naari exhibition, hosted at the YWCA in West Marredpally, Secunderabad, is drawing attention with its eco-friendly offerings. Organised by artisans from Shantiniketan, West Bengal, this craft exhibition features a wide range of environmentally conscious products. Eco-friendly fashion is becoming increasingly popular, with bamboo-fibre sarees in high demand. Last date of the exhibition: September 14 Location: https://goo.gl/maps/rU7tka1tbLUgsq3RA