Band Sublime: Grooving audiences with infectious energy and eclectic sounds

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 4 July 2024, 05:21 PM

Hyderabad: Be it fast-paced disco beats or folk numbers, Band Sublime stands out in captivating its audiences with a vibe and an infectious energy that leaves no one standing still. Founded in February 2022, the five-piece band consists of a talented lineup of musicians, each coming from strong musical roots.

While lead vocalist and founder of the band, Sadiq has been trained in Hindustani and Carnatic music for 12 years, drummer and co-founder Dinesh comes from a musical family and started playing rhythms at the tender age of six.

“My father worked as a percussionist in Tollywood, so I was always into music. This drew me to band culture. I had training in Carnatic music and experience playing alongside legends like Shivamani, SPB, and Mano,” Dinesh recalls.

Guitarist Daya Kiran, with a decade of experience, infuses Sublime’s music with influences from metal, country, and contemporary genres. On keys is Sachin Francis, a Grade 7 western music graduate who also excels as a western vocalist. Rounding out the ensemble is bassist Vinay, who has ten years of experience in guitar and extensive experience in progressive metal.

Since its inception, Sublime has performed over 500 shows, playing four to five shows per week and performing private shows across the country. The band’s versatility and energetic performances have made them a sought-after act in the live music scene.

“Over the years, band culture has been constantly evolving, and we must adapt to keep up. Although we are primarily a regional band, we also perform a few Hindi and English numbers. Its kinda important to read the room, and play based on our audience tastes.” says Dinesh.

Besides their live and cover performances, Sublime is also invested in indie music. Sadiq, who is also a lyricist, has penned songs for other bands and has also released his own single, “Enduko Ila,” in 2021 under the Kala Creative Arts label.

With three original songs set for release and plans for an album drop later this year, Sublime is gearing up for an exciting future in the band scene. Further, their ambitions extend beyond national borders, with international tours on the horizon.