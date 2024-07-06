Hyderabad: Job consultancy staff arrested for defrauding public of Rs 7.6 cr

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police nabbed Madasu Kumar, who represents Riyan Visas and Immigration Pvt Ltd in Lakdi-ka-Pul, and his associates on charges of cheating nearly 100 job aspirants to the tune of Rs 7.6 crore promising jobs in United Kingdom, Malta, Canada, Poland and other countries.

Madasu, appointed staff having good communication skills to lure job aspirants with their objectives to provide job visas to various countries. They projected the consultancy as successful using digital advertisements. They also hired services of unauthorised agents across India and abroad for providing fake job offer letters and Certificates of Sponsorship.

When the candidates approached the Embassy, their applications were rejected and ban imposed on some of them as the documents were fake.

Based on the complaint from several victims, the CCS police booked a case and the suspects were arrested.