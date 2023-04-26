Bandi Sanjay misleading farmers on grain procurements: Sardar Ravinder Singh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: Refuting the allegations of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao failed to provide relief to farmers who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Sardar Ravinder Singh accused the BJP leader of misleading the farmers for political gains.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Singh said on the instruction of the Chief Minister as many as 3,000 procurement centres have been opened across the State and so far about 3.30 lakh metric tonnes of grains have been purchased from farmers . Last year during the same period only 93,000 metric tonnes of grains were purchased by the corporation, he informed.

He said even Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has assured the farmers that the government would purchase stained grains. Bandi Sanjay instead of misleading farmers should ask the Centre to send a team to assess the crop losses and procure stained grains without any conditions, he said.