Siddipet: Harish Rao inspects crop damage, assures compensation

Finance Minister T Harish Rao promised the farmers that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:57 AM, Wed - 26 April 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has assured compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged due to untimely rains over the last few days in the district.

The Minister, who went on an inspection tour of the crop damage in the district on Wednesday morning, promised the farmers that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

While examining the crops damaged at Nancharupally in Siddipet Urban Mandal, the Minister instructed officials to carry out an assessment of the crop loss on a war footing to help the government release the compensation early.

Rao later inspected the crops at Bakrichepyala village. He interacted with the farmers to understand the extent of loss. Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, elected representatives and officials accompanied the Minister.