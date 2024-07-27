Bandi Sanjay promises to help child working in agricultural field to continue education

Besides providing admission in an intermediate college, he also promised to help her join a hostel if she was interested.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 08:26 PM

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar interacting with Akshaya near Cherlapally of Choppadandi constituency on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has assured help to a minor girl, who was working as an agricultural labourer, to continue her studies. Besides providing admission in an intermediate college, he also promised to help her join a hostel if she was interested.

Sanjay Kumar on Saturday was returning after a function in Cherlapally of Choppadandi constituency, when he stopped on seeing a group of agricultural labourers having lunch on the roadside. While interacting with them, Sanjay Kumar found a girl among them and asked her why she was working in the agricultural field. Was she not interested to studying, he asked apart from enquiring about her family background.

The girl, Bolla Akshya, said she had studied up to Class 10 and though she was interested to continue studies, she was forced to work because of her family’s poor financial condition. Sanjay Kumar then instructed BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy to take steps to join the girl in college immediately. He also assured to join her in the hostel if she was interested.