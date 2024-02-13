Bandi Sanjay should stop irresponsible statements: Vinod Kumar

Bandi Sanjay, who is a member of the parliament should talk carefully and people would disbelieve him if he made such statements, said Vinod Kumar

BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar advised the BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar not to make irresponsible statements on Medigadda project. If Sanjay Kumar knew facts, he should prove them.

Vinod Kumar made these comments while reacting to BJP MP’s comments that Medigadda sub-contract works were given to the relatives of Vinod Kumar following the warning to L&T Company by BRS leader. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Vinod Kumar said Sanjay made baseless and ridiculous comments. Sanjay Kumar, who is a member of the parliament should talk carefully and people would disbelieve him if he made such statements.

Vinod Kumar wanted the BJP leader to reveal the names of the people who got the Medigadda sub-contract from L&T. Who was the former MP and his relatives, who got contract work? Sanjay Kumar should reveal all the details, if he had any guts.

Vinod Kumar said he worked as MP from 2014 to 2019. Earlier, Ponnam Prabhakar, K Chandrashekhar Rao, Ch Vidhyasagar Rao, and L Ramana were the MPs. Whose relatives were given Medigadda sub-contract works? The MP should reveal it, the BRS leader said.

Sanjay Kumar, who was bothered least about the public during the last five years, has started approaching the people since the Lok Sabha elections are taking place now. How could the MP, who could not get any development works sanctioned could seek votes from the public.