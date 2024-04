Sairam fires Mahabubnagar to win in 10th Senior Men’s Inter-District Football

Sairam’s 42nd minute goal proved enough for Mahabubnagar to secure a 1-0 win over Nalgonda in the 10th Senior Men's Inter-District Football Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Godavarikhani, Karimnagar on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 09:46 PM

Sairam’s 42nd minute goal proved enough for Mahabubnagar to secure a 1-0 win over Nalgonda in the 10th Senior Men's Inter-District Football Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Godavarikhani, Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Sairam’s 42nd minute goal proved enough for Mahabubnagar to secure a 1-0 win over Nalgonda in the 10th Senior Men’s Inter-District Football Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Godavarikhani, Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Results: Mahabubnagar 1 (Sairam 42’) bt Nalgonda 0.