BJP MP faces resistance from his own party leaders

Alleging monocracy and a negligent attitude towards party cadre, the seniors are opposing Arvind's re-nomination.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 07:30 PM

File photo (Source: Twitter/Arvind Dharmapuri).

Jagital: In what may turn out to be a quite embarrassing situation for the BJP and its MP from Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind, senior party leaders from the district want the party high command to deny the MP ticket to Arvind in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Without confining themselves to statements, they are also staging protests asking the party leadership not to give an MP ticket to Arvind. Protests were recently staged in Jagtial town as well as at the BJP State party office in Hyderabad.

They are also planning to meet s national general secretary JP Nadda. Alleging monocracy and a negligent attitude towards party cadre, the seniors are opposing Arvind’s re-nomination.

Son of senior politician D Srinivas, Arvind had contested on a BJP ticket from Nizamabad in 2019, where he won, and also in the recent Assembly polls from Korutla, where he lost.

Jagtial also falls in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency which has seven assembly segments such as Nizamabad urban, Nizamabad rural, Bodhan, Armoor, Balkonda, Korutla and Jagtial.

Party leaders say that though the party has a strong hold in Jagtial, local leaders have been neglected. Besides neglecting senior leaders, only a few leaders have been encouraged.

Though they were working for the party for more than three decades, they were not given respect and nor consulted before taking decisions, senior BJP leader Sipalli Ravinder said. Ravinder, who has been working for the party for the last 35 years, has held various positions in the party and was also elected as councilor.

Forget about giving respect to seniors, he has not conducted a single meeting with party workers, Ravinder said. Another leader, Raju, said that ignoring senior leaders, the MP appointed Rangu Gopal, who joined the party recently, as the Jagtial town president.

On the other hand, Boga Sravani, who joined the party from BRS, was given the Jagtial assembly ticket by the MP, he said.

BJP district president Morapalli Satyanarayana Rao said the party high command, which was seriously considering the issue, would take a decision. When asked about party leaders’ allegations that seniors were neglected, he denied the allegations and said a number of senior leaders were appointed as office bearers of the party.