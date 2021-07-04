Bandi Sanjay to embark on padayatra from August 9

The proposed padayatra will be in four phases, with the first phase starts from Charimnar on August 9 and ends at Huzurabad on October 2

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will launch a padayatra from August 9 from Sri Bhagya Lakshmi Temple at the historic Charminar to achieve what he described as a “democratic Telangana”.

The proposed padayatra will be in four phases, with the first phase starts from Charimnar on August 9 and ends at Huzurabad on October 2. The first phase is obviously planned keeping the by-poll to Huzurabad assembly segment from where Eatala Rajender is contesting.

The padayatra covering 750 km in the first phase will be completed in 55 days, Sanjay said, while speaking at executive body meeting conducted at the State party office here on Sunday.

He said he would highlight various welfare schemes introduced by the Central government apart from knowing the problems being faced by the people during padayatra. “We will interact with the people at the village level and explain to them the vision of BJP and the schemes to be implemented if it is voted to power in the next elections,” Sanjay said.

He said he would expose the dual standards adopted by various political parties in the State and added that the three main parties – Congress, TRS and MIM were rivals to the BJP. Sanjay will arrive at the temple with a large number of people to commence padayatra on August 9.

Sanjay will cover Begum Bazaar, Nampally, Lakdi-ka-Pul, Mehdipatnam and Aare Maisamma temple on Gandipet Road on the first of padayatra. In the first phase of padayatra, he will cover erstwhile Ranga Reddy, Medak, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts. Sanjay planned the route map in such a way that he would conclude padayatra in Huzurabad on October 2.

Party sources said that various committees including food, media and cultural among others would be constituted for the smooth conduct of the walkathon covering over 15 km to 20 km every day. They said that plans have been chalked out to ensure that Sanjay cover the entire Telangana in four phases with a gap of three months.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .