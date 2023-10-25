BJP forcing Bandi Sanjay to contest from Karimnagar?

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 07:54 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar is reportedly unhappy with the State party leadership’s attitude and over him not being given priority in the party.

It is learned that though he was not interested in contesting in the Assembly elections, the party leadership decided to field him from Karimnagar. According to reports, Sanjay, in a conversation with close associates here a couple of days ago, said he was being made to contest to the Assembly to “damage his image” since he could be defeated.

If the party wanted him to contest to the Assembly, he was ready to contest from Mudhole constituency where the party had some hold, he is learned to have said, adding that Karimnagar was given to him despite him being defeated twice already there. This was to tarnish his image, Sanjay reportedly said.

Stating that though he had worked hard as State president to strengthen the party, he said current State president G Kishan Reddy was giving priority to Eatala Rajender. Sanjay was also unhappy over the party leadership not consulting him before allocation of MLA tickets in the Karimnagar parliament constituency limits. He is also said to have questioned two seats (Huzurabad and Gajwel) being given to Rajender.

Bandi had reportedly recommended Bomma Sriram Chakravathi’s name for the Husnabad segment, but it was kept pending. His recommendations for Vemulawada, Manthani, Peddapalli, and a few other constituencies under the Karimnagar Lok Sabha limits too were reportedly not considered, he lamented, also questioning the Sircilla ticket being given to “non-local” candidate Rani Rudrama Reddy.

Bandi is also said to have expressed his desire to stay away from politics and become a full time RSS pracharak if the party was not interested in utilizing his services.

