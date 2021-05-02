Bandi screams at journos for questions on oxygen crisis

This triggered an outburst from the BJP president who posed counter questions, rather than answering the scribes’ questions.

Hyderabad: BJP State President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar lost his cool and screamed at journalists who posed questions about the shortage of oxygen and differential pricing of vaccines in the country.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Sanjay flew off the handle when a journalist asked a question on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become ‘inefficient’ as the Centre was unable to supply oxygen to hospitals and about the differential pricing of vaccine for States.

Sanjay in loud voice asked scribes from T News and Namasthe Telangana “Is the State government giving out information like other States?” Earlier, the BJP State president repeatedly alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is not conducting review meetings on Covid.

“You did not come earlier. You might have gone to the review meeting. Tell me the number of deaths,” he screamed.

“Go out. First, you go out. Are you doing tamasha…?” Sanjay screamed. Perhaps, he realized his folly later and tried to tell the questioner: “We are not against you, but we are against your argument.”

