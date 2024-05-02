Telangana’s Aryan in semifinals of AITA nationals

In the quarterfinal clash, P Vanij Aryan defeated seventh-seed M Puneeth of Karnataka 2-6, 6-0, 7-5 to progress to the last-four stage of the competition.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 May 2024, 10:55 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player P Vanij Aryan entered the boys semifinals of the AITA National Series Under 14 boys and girls Tennis Tournament at New Dimension Tennis Academy, Bhongir on Thursday.

In the quarterfinal clash, the State player defeated seventh-seed M Puneeth of Karnataka 2-6, 6-0, 7-5. In the girls category, another State player and top-seed Srishti Kiran downed Parnitha Vattaprambil of Andhra Pradesh 6-2, 6-3 to book her spot in the last-eight stage of the tournament.

Results: Quarterfinals: Singles: Boys: Meer Fazal Ali (1)(TN) bt Nirvaan Margana (TS) bt Naidu Chukka Lakshta Vardhan (5) (AP) 6-1, 6-3; Atharva Sriramoju (3)(TS) bt Jeebu Siddharth (TS) 6-3, 6-0; P Vanij Aryan (4)(TS) bt M Puneeth (7) (KAR) 2-6, 6-0, 7-5; CD Praneeth Reddy (2) (TS) bt Manikandan (6)(KAR) 6-4, 6-2; Girls: Srishti Kiran (1)(TS) bt Parnitha Vattaprambil (9)(AP) 6-2, 6-3; Venkatesan Deepthi (7)(TN) bt Jhawar Reet (8) (KAR) 6-4, 6-2; Shibani Gupte (3)(MAH) bt Adya Chaurasia (5) (KAR) 6-1,7-5; Shravee Deore (6)(MAH) bt Sanvi Vundyala (2) (TS) 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.