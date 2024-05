No side-effects with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech

By IANS Published Date - 2 May 2024, 10:25 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech, in a statement on Thursday, said that its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has an excellent safety record without any vaccine-associated incidents of blood clots, thrombocytopenia, TTS, VITT, pericarditis, myocarditis, etc, as it was developed with a singleminded focus on safety first, followed by efficacy.