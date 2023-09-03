Banjara Hills beneficiaries express gratitude to CM KCR

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that the CM’s commitment toward the 2BHK Housing Scheme has resulted in scores of underprivileged families living a dignified life.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: Those who received the gift of double-bedroom houses on Saturday from Banjara Hills ward met the Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for fulfilling their dream of owning a home.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that the CM’s commitment toward the 2BHK Housing Scheme has resulted in scores of underprivileged families living a dignified life. She asked those who were allotted the houses to not sell them under any circumstances and warned that action would be taken against both the parties.

To all eligible applicants who didn’t get picked in the first phase, the Mayor assured that more houses would be allotted in multiple other phases.

Meanwhile, as per MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao’s instructions, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy held a review meeting with GHMC Chief Entomologist Rambabu and other officials on Sunday.

With the city expected to experience persistent rainfall in the coming days, the officials discussed measures to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases. Encouraging citizens to spend 10 minutes every Sunday at 10 am towards clearing out stagnant water inside and in the surroundings of their houses, the Deputy Mayor said that eliminating mosquito breeding spots is vital.