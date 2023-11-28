CM KCR makes final pitch for Telangana’s future

Published Date - 06:12 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

File photo of CM KCR

Hyderabad: Making his final pitch for the future of Telangana with just hours left for poll day, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unveiled his vision for Telangana’s future with emphasis on prosperity, equality, and inclusive development.

Pointing out that the BRS government empowered Telangana to surpass many States in development on various fronts in the last 10 years, he sought the blessings of the people for a third term to develop the State beyond their expectations.

“What Telangana practises today, the country follows tomorrow. We are not just generating wealth, but distributing it among the poor. We must rise above caste, creed and religion and work together for our better future where everyone is equal. I am working with this objective,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, urging unity and collaboration to build a collective future that transcends all kinds of divisions.

Delivering his last electoral address for the 2023 elections at Gajwel on Tuesday after addressing nearly 96 meetings, the BRS president reiterated that nothing mattered to him more than the future of Telangana. He explained his dream for a poverty-free and illiteracy-free Telangana, where even the most vulnerable have access to quality healthcare and education free of cost.

“Nothing is bigger than the reputation that I earned for achieving Telangana and leading a young State for the last 10 years on the path of development. Next February, I will turn 70. I have no desire for any post, but only to ensure a greater future for Telangana,” he said.

The Chief Minister reminded that under the BRS rule, Telangana had become synonymous with peace and harmony with a strong law and order system in place. In sharp contrast with the previous Congress regime, he said the State did not witness curfews or communal riots in the last decade. This propelled the State’s growth attracting huge investments and generated new employment avenues for the locals.

Highlighting the transformative changes in urban infrastructure, Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that Hyderabad was emerging as a global city. Despite obstacles put up by the Opposition, the BRS government successfully developed irrigation projects, improved rural and urban infrastructure and provided essential amenities to the people.

On agriculture, Chandrashekhar Rao highlighted the exponential increase in crop production in Telangana, especially paddy production, which shot up from 40 lakh tonnes before State formation to over three crore tonnes during the previous financial year. He unveiled plans for the next term, focusing on crop diversity and establishing food processing units in every mandal. He wanted farmers to become partners in the food processing industry that would create employment opportunities for the future generations.

Elaborating on the achievements of the BRS government further, Chandrashekhar Rao took a swipe at the Congress for its inefficiency to implement pro-farmers initiatives. He mocked Congress leaders for making illogical statements over implementation of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, uninterrupted power supply, irrigation water supply and the Dharani portal introduced by the BRS government.

In the health and education sectors, the Chief Minister highlighted the establishment of Palle Dawakhanas, Basthi Dawakhanas, residential welfare schools, women’s residential degree colleges and government medical colleges in every district. The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to strengthening the public health sector and improving conditions in government schools.

Referring to the historical injustice against Dalits, Chandrashekhar Rao held successive Congress governments responsible for not taking any initiative for their empowerment. Post-elections, he pledged to implement Dalit Bandhu in the entire Gajwel constituency in a single phase, aiming to permanently eradicate poverty.