Hyderabad: Cops raid brothel run from Spa at Banjara Hills, 14 women rescued

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:30 AM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team raided a brothel run from a Spa at Banjara Hills Road No. 12 and caught two organizers, four customers and rescued 14 women victims on Monday night.

The organizers Jyothi Bajaj and Shayad Yousuf were organizing prostitution in the spa by arranging women from different States. The customers were contacted over phone and an amount of Rs 2000 collect from them for the service, said Banjara Hills, sub inspector, S Karunakar. A case under various Sections of IPC and PITA Act is registered.

The organizers and the four customer are produced before court and remanded while the women victims shifted to a rescue home.

