Districts turn ovens, mercury at 44.5°C

Temperatures soared above 41 degrees Celsius in Moula Ali, Bansilalpet, Shaikpet, Banjara Hills, Ramanthapur, Mettuguda, Gachibowli and Lingampally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 12:25 AM

Hyderabad: As the summer heat tightens its grip, districts across Telangana are experiencing blistering temperatures, turning the region into ovens.

According to reports from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), several areas witnessed scorching highs on Saturday, with Penpahad in Suryapet, Nampalle in Nalgonda and Garimellapadu in Bhadradri Kothagudem recording a sweltering 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Moosapet sizzled at 41.9 degrees Celsius. Numerous localities within the city have been hit particularly hard.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities have advised the public to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak sun hours and take necessary precautions to beat the heat.