| Bank Of Maharashtra Launches Its State Of The Art Branch At Hyderabad

Bank of Maharashtra launches its state-of-the-art branch at Hyderabad

The Punjagutta branch will cater to all banking transactions and specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering retail, agri and MSME sectors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

The Punjagutta branch will cater to all banking transactions and specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering retail, agri and MSME sectors

Hyderabad: The Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Saturday launched its state-of-the-art branch at Punjagutta along with the Mid Corporate branch on Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda.

The Punjagutta branch will cater to all banking transactions and specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering retail, agri and MSME sectors. The specialised Mid Corporate branch will cater to the banking needs of mid corporate clients and provide services with a dedicated team.

Also Read Hyderabad: Jos Alukkas celebrates 13th anniversary

Participating in the launch, Special Chief Secretary to Government (Finance), K Ramakrishna Rao appreciated the bank for opening of its two new branches in Hyderabad and advised the branch to focus on RAM, retail and MSME, Mid Corporate units as Punjagutta was having good scope for retail, and MSME business.

“We are delighted to open two new branches in Hyderabad and fulfil our commitment to providing banking services to retail customers through a fast expanding network of branches and other channels especially to traders at micro level,” said Asheesh Pandey, executive director BoM.