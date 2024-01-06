Hyderabad: Jos Alukkas celebrates 13th anniversary

Begumpet Store Manager Sanoj said that as a part of the celebrations, the brand is introducing new designs and several offers

Hyderabad: Noted gold jewellery brand Jos Alukkas kickstarted their 13th anniversary celebrations at their Begumpet store on Saturday with Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender as the chief guest.

Talking about the brand’s purity in gold jewellery and its efforts to make the latest designs available to customers, he wished the company good luck.

Begumpet Store Manager Sanoj said that as a part of the celebrations, the brand is introducing new designs and several offers. On every purchase of over Rs 50,000, one gold coin will be given for free, along with gifts on every purchase, a 25 per cent discount on diamond accessories, and seven per cent discount for platinum jewellery.