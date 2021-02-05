Bank of Maharashtra opens branch in Jagtial

Jagityal Collector Ravi Guglothu inaugurated the branch in the presence of Divesh Dinkar, the zonal manager of BOM, Hyderabad Zone.

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) opened a fully equipped branch in Jagityal, making it the 30th branch in Telangana. It will offer the entire spectrum of banking products and services in retail, agriculture and MSME sectors.

Jagityal Collector Ravi Guglothu inaugurated the branch in the presence of Divesh Dinkar, the zonal manager of BOM, Hyderabad Zone. The branch, located near the new bus stand on the Karimnagar road, is aimed at being a one-stop shop for all the banking needs of their customers in the town.

