| Dharasing Naik K Has Taken Over The Charge As General Manager Zonal Head Of Central Bank Of India

Dharasing Naik K has taken over the charge as General Manager/Zonal Head of Central Bank of India

Mr Naik is a Commerce graduate and Master of Business Administration from Osmania University and is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: Dharasing Naik K has taken over the charge as General Manager/Zonal Head, Central Bank of India, Hyderabad Zone which covers three States viz Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with a total network of 332 branches and having a total business of Rs.36,031 crores.

Prior to his current assignment, he worked as Deputy General Manager, Agriculture Social Banking Department, Central Office, Mumbai and Dy. General Manager, SLBC-Madhya Pradesh, IT, Business Development, General Administration Department, Priority Sector at Bhopal for the tenure of two years from 2021- 2023, among others.

