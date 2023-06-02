Banks set limits on UPI transactions

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:10 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has made it easier for people to make payments without having to go to the bank and stand in long lines. People are now using UPI for both small and large payments. However, many people are not sure what the UPI limits are for their banks.

Here is a list of the most commonly used banks in India and their UPI transaction limits:

Bank UPI transaction Limit UPI daily limit

YES Bank 1,00,000 1,00,000

Union Bank of India 1,00,000 2,00,000

The Andhra Pradesh

State Co-Operative 10,000 1,00,000

Telangana State

Co-Operative Apex 10,000 1,00,000

Bank

State Bank of India 1,00,000 1,00,000

Standard Chartered 1,00,000 1,00,000

Punjab National Bank 25,000 50,000

Kotak Mahindra Bank 1,00,000 1,00,000

IndusInd Bank 1,00,000 1,00,000

Indian Overseas Bank 50,000 1,00,000

Indian Bank 1,00,000 100,000

IDFC 1,00,000 1,00,000

ICICI Bank 1,00,000 1,00,000

HSBC 1,00,000 1,00,000

HDFC 1,00,000 1,00,000

DCB Bank 5000 5000

Canara Bank 1,00,000 100000

Bank of India 10,000 1,00,000

Bank Of Baroda 25,000 not set

Axis Bank 1,00,000 1,00,000

Please note that these limits may vary depending on the bank and the type of UPI app you are using. It is always best to check with your bank for the latest UPI limits.