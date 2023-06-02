Banks set limits on UPI transactions

People are now using UPI for both small and large payments. However, many people are not sure what the UPI limits are for their banks.
Hyderabad: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has made it easier for people to make payments without having to go to the bank and stand in long lines. People are now using UPI for both small and large payments. However, many people are not sure what the UPI limits are for their banks.
Here is a list of the most commonly used banks in India and their UPI transaction limits:
Bank UPI transaction Limit UPI daily limit
YES Bank 1,00,000 1,00,000
Union Bank of India 1,00,000 2,00,000
The Andhra Pradesh
State Co-Operative 10,000 1,00,000
Telangana State
Co-Operative Apex 10,000 1,00,000
Bank
State Bank of India 1,00,000 1,00,000
Standard Chartered 1,00,000 1,00,000
Punjab National Bank 25,000 50,000
Kotak Mahindra Bank 1,00,000 1,00,000
IndusInd Bank 1,00,000 1,00,000
Indian Overseas Bank 50,000 1,00,000
Indian Bank 1,00,000 100,000
IDFC 1,00,000 1,00,000
ICICI Bank 1,00,000 1,00,000
HSBC 1,00,000 1,00,000
HDFC 1,00,000 1,00,000
DCB Bank 5000 5000
Canara Bank 1,00,000 100000
Bank of India 10,000 1,00,000
Bank Of Baroda 25,000 not set
Axis Bank 1,00,000 1,00,000
Please note that these limits may vary depending on the bank and the type of UPI app you are using. It is always best to check with your bank for the latest UPI limits.