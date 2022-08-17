Barbies with hearing aid, wheelchair, prosthetic limb, and vitiligo released

Hyderabad: Almost every kid with feminine traits has at least once played with a Barbie doll in their childhood. For a long time, all the dolls looked the same – fair complexion, skinny, stylish clothes, blonde hair, and pretty (according to the so-called societal standards).

Though the doll didn’t look like a lot of young kids who played with it, it continued to maintain its authority over the toy-making industry. As the world began to move towards inclusivity and people started to question everything around them, Barbie dolls were also criticised.

People demanded dolls that looked more like normal people. Eventually, Mattel, Inc. the company that makes these dolls came up with dolls that represented the African community.

Recently, Mattel launched its very first hearing-impaired Barbie doll, complete with her hearing aid, along with the first doll with vitiligo, one with a prosthetic limb and another with a wheelchair.

Eastenders actor, Rose Ayling-Ellis who uses a hearing aid herself, launched this new doll at the ‘Rose, Barbie, and Friends’ campaign.

Under the Barbie’s Inspiring Women series, Mattel released dolls that looked like Wimbledon champion Billie Jean King, civil rights activist Maya Angelou, and others.

