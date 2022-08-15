Barring Jurala, inflows into water bodies in Krishna basin drops

Hyderabad: Barring Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) in Mahabubnagar district, the inflows into half a dozen projects in Krishna basin were dipping since the rains lashing in the last few days started receding. The dip in inflows brought much needed relief to officials who were on their toes because of incessant rains since July.

In its flood forecast bulletin of the Krishna basin, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said the water levels in PJP were rising since it is receiving as much as three lakh cusecs of inflows from the upstream Narayanpur dam in Karnataka and catchment areas at 11.44 am on Monday. As against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 318.52 meters in Jurala, the water levels in it were presently at 317.60 meters.

The Krishna River flows through 13 major water bodies starting from Maharashtra and ending at Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada before joining the sea. The river flows through Koyna, Veer and Ujjain dams in Maharashtra, Hippargi barrage, Almatti, Narayanpur and Tungabhadra dams, Singatluru barrage, all in Karnataka, PJP in Telangana, Srisailam Dam on the borders of Telangana and AP, and Sunkesula barrage, Pulichintala and Prakasam barrage in AP.

The Narayanpur, Ujjaini, Srisailam, Pulichintala and Prakasam barrage were receiving inflows steadily. However, the inflows to Koyna, Hippargi, Almatti, Veer, Tungabhadra, and Singatluru and Sunkesula barrages were dipping.

Of the 13 major water bodies in Krishna basin, Srisailam dam is receiving huge inflows of over 4.23 lakh cusecs of water from the upstream Jurala and the catchment areas. The Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) is also receiving 3.10 lakh cusecs of inflows from Srisailam dam while the outflows were 3.34 lakh of cusecs

Meanwhile, the inflows to seven major water bodies – Singur, Nizam Sagar, Sriram Sagar, Mid Manair Reservoir, Lower Manair Reservoir, Kaddam and Sripada Yellampalli in Godavari basin in Telangana were also declining. Except for the Jayakwadi dam in Aurangabad of Maharashtra, the inflows to the seven projects in Godavari basin in the State were getting only fewer inflows. The Jayakwadi dam is getting 30,082 cusecs of inflows, officials said.