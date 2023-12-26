Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital announces appointment of new CEO

Chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna and trustees of Basavatarakam Hospital welcomed Dr Krishnaiah.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: The Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) on Tuesday announced appointment of senior orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Kurapati Krishnaiah as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“A distinguished orthopaedic Surgeon with over 40 years of experience, Dr. Krishnaiah brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, having previously served as the CEO of the Mediciti Hospital. His appointment marks a significant milestone in the hospital’s commitment to exceptional healthcare and pioneering research in the fight against cancer,” a press release said.

