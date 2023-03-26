Basti Nidra program at Cantonment by Krishank

Basti Nidra interactive sessions are aimed at engaging the local community members of Mudfort Ambedkar Huts, Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

Hyderabad: A Basti Nidra interactive sessions aimed at engaging with the local community members of Mudfort Ambedkar Huts, Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) was organised by Chairman, TS Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC), Manne Krishank on Saturday.

About 500 local residents participated in the program and discussed various issues including the deletion of nearly 35,000 votes. On the occasion, a postcard campaign in which the local residents have written letters to union Minister for Defense, Rajnath Singh, urging him to restore their voting rights was also launched by Manne Krishank.

The TSMDC Chairman reminded the locals that free drinking water scheme for SCB was launched by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and K T Rama Rao.

During the interaction session, the locals requested for release of pensions and raised the issue of unavailability of public toilets. Even though the locality houses around 2,000 people, there are about only 5 public toilets, the residents said.

On the occasion, the TSMDC Chairman assured that he will resolve the issues with the help of CSR funds and if not, he will bear the expenses on his own.