Peddapalli: NTPC Deepthi Mahila Samithi distributes bicycle to girls

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:24 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Peddapalli: NTPC Deepthi Mahila Samithi in association with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)-Ramagundam distributed ten bicycles to the participants of the Girls Empowerment Mission-2019 in a programme held at Lifeski Academy Block-II, NTPC on Saturday. NTPC has taken up the programme under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.

The event was graced by President of Deepanjali Dakshin Mahila Samithi, Renuka Anand, President of Deepthi Mahila Samithi, NTPC Ramagundam, Usha Kumar and senior members of other southern stations. Speaking on the occasion, Renuka Anand reiterated the steadfast support of NTPC to promote education, especially among girls. She further added that this initiative would allow girls to travel faraway schools and attend classes regularly. Further, it would empower them and help them become more independent.

On this occasion, certificates were distributed to 30 women of the project affected villages on the completion of three months beautician training programme. Office bearers of Deepthi Mahila Samithi, DGM-CSR SS Trivedia and other CSR officials were present at the occasion