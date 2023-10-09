Batters should show more intent against Jadeja: Kumble

By PTI Published Date - 11:51 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Chennai: The legendary Anil Kumble has heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja for his ability to change angles and advised the batters to display more attacking intent if they have to get on top of the left-arm spinner.

Kumble made the observations after Australia lost to India in their opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup here on Sunday.

Batting first, the Kangaroos could manage a below-par total of 199, with the Indian spinners claiming six wickets. Jadeja alone bagged three wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav (2/42) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) shared the other three.

Jadeja was also the most economical bowler for India with an economy of 2.80, and Kumble thinks the more the batter decides to go slow against him, the more difficult it becomes.

“If you do not show any intent against Jadeja, it becomes very tough for a batter. Six out of six times, he will land the ball on that point,” Jadeja told ESPNCricinfo.

He also explained how the Saurashtra spinner changes his angles skillfully, especially the delivery that hit the top of Steven Smith’s off-stump after taking a sharp turn having landed in the middle.

“On a surface like this, all he did was change the angles. He went close to the stumps, bowled to the right-hander and then went round, slightly wide, threw that angle in,” he said.

“That is what got Smith out. He was thinking that it would come straight, but because of the angle, it beat his outside edge. Brilliant bowling.

“This pitch is suited and tailor-made for Jaddu’s bowling. He bowls quick, and he did not give any chance for the batters to react.” Kumble also brought up how Jadeja has improved his white-ball bowling over the years, especially to left-handers.

“Look at the IPL itself; he got a lot of left-handers out this year for Chennai Super Kings. The reason being he is coming so close to the stumps now and then looking to turn,” he said.

“On this kind of a surface, if you are that close and bowling at that pace as a left-hander, you are going to get a lot of wickets, like he got the wicket of Alex Carey.” India’s next assignment will be against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday.