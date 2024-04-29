Pending vacancies may hit TSRTC plans

From the time of bifurcation, the number of buses in RTC is also reduced now. Keeping in view the number of buses plying, the RTC management has earlier sent proposals to the government to fill up 3,035 jobs.

Published Date - 29 April 2024

Hyderabad: Though the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has been witnessing an increase in ridership, filling up of vacant posts continues to remain pending.

Till this March, nearly 180 employees retired from service and it is learnt that around 1,400 more would reach superannuation by December. While the number of passengers is increasing significantly in RTC buses, the number of staff is gradually decreasing due to retirements.

Even as the corporation struggles with increasing vacant positions, the ‘Maha Lakshmi’ free travel scheme for women, had the overall number of passengers reaching 50 lakh per day.

As compared to the prescheme situation, about 15 lakh more people are making daily journeys. On the other hand, according to information available, 1,354 staffers including 403 drivers and 350 conductors, would retire between April and December.

Meanwhile, the corporation plans to procure over 2,000 buses to manage the increase in footfall. If the new buses hit the roads, adequate staff will be needed to run and maintain them.

As of February, there are 25,965 sanctioned posts in nine departments, excluding conductors, and the number of employees is 16,274. That means there are 9,691 vacancies still to be filled in the RTC. While there are 22,174 driver posts in the corporation, only 14,000 people are currently working.

RTC sources say that the government is likely to take a decision on filling up the posts after the end of the election code. RTC has 17,410 conductors till the end of February. There are no conductor posts in the vacancy proposals sent to the government