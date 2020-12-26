BB Patil seeks Rs 13 cr for repair of NH-161 in Jogipet

The MP met NHAI Chairman Sukbeer Singh, who responded positively to the request, in New Delhi on Saturday

Sangareddy: Zaheerabad Lok Sabha member BB Patil has sought a Rs 13-crore grant from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for maintenance and repair of a stretch of the NH-161 which passes through Andole-Jogipet twin towns in Sanagreddy district.

The MP met NHAI Chairman Sukbeer Singh, who responded positively to the request, in New Delhi on Saturday.

In a representation, he said the NHAI had taken up works to develop NH-161 into four lanes and in the wake of heavy rains during the monsoon, the road was damaged heavily.

Stating that local MLA Ch Kranthi Kiran had brought the issue to his notice multiple times, the Zaheerbad MP requested the official to grant the fund immediately.

