BCCI U-15 women’s trophy: Sandhya slams century in Hyderabad’s big win

Sandhya Gora slammed a century 100 in 97 balls as Hyderabad women’s under-15 team crushed Rajasthan by 145 runs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: Sandhya Gora slammed a century (100) in 97 balls as Hyderabad women’s under-15 team crushed Rajasthan by 145 runs in the BCCI Junior women’s Under-15 one-day trophy pre-quarterfinals at the Jaipur Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Sandhya hit 14 boundaries to power Hyderabad to 264/6 in 35 overs. G Kavyasree scored 54 runs.

Later, Hyderabad restricted Rajasthan to 119/6 in 35 overs. For Hyderabad, Y Eshwari took two wickets for 17.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 264/6 in 35 overs (Sandhya Gora 100, G Kavyasree 54; Priya Samota 3/35) bt Rajasthan CA 119/6 in 35 overs (Prateeksha Singh 30; Y Eshwari 2/17).