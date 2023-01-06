Sahith bowls Gemini Friends to victory at HCA A1 division league

T Sahith returned with a 5/37 bowling figures to guide Gemini Friends to a thumping innings and 11-run victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: T Sahith returned with a 5/37 bowling figures to guide Gemini Friends to a thumping innings and 11-run victory over Zinda Tilismath on the third day of the HCA A1 division three-day league match in Hyderabad on Friday.

In another match, Buddin Stars’ M Ruthik Yadav scalped six wickets in the drawn match against AOC.

Brief Scores: Day 3: Sportive 466 in 100.5 overs bt Concorde 247 & 66 in 22 overs (Abhishek Murugan 4/6); Ensconse 280 in 96.1 overs drew with Sporting XI 370/8 in 83 overs; Zinda Tilismath 290 & 174 in 36.2 overs (Mohd Azharuddin 61; T Sahith 5/37) lost to Gemini Friends 475/7 in 111 overs dec; Budding Stars 282 & 101/4 in 21 overs (P Nitish Reddy 48) drew with AOC 428 in 121.2 overs (M Ruthik Yadav 6/146).